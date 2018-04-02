The Swaziland Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association (SOCGA) have appointed Sidney Simelane as the organisation's new chief executive.

The appointment was confirmed by the governing body's President Peter Shongwe.

Simelane has held a number of other senior positions before his move to SOCGA.

This includes serving as project and marketing manager for the African Union Sports Council, region five.

It saw him based in Botswana for several years.

Simelane will start work tomorrow with the African country building-up to compete at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, which begin on Wednesday (April 4) in Australia.

Phumlile Ndzinisa carries the Swaziland flag at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Swaziland have won four medals in their Commonwealth Games history, one silver and three bronze.

Their last medal came at Melbourne 2006 when boxer Simanga Shiba clinched bronze in the men's light flyweight division.

Swaziland has participated at 11 Olympic Games since Munich 1972 but are yet to win a medal.

The country sent a two-strong team of sprinters to Rio 2016.

Phumlile Ndzinisa participated in the heats of the women's 100 metres and Sibusiso Matsenjwa in the men's 200m.