The new flagship initiative of the Harvey Norman Para Sport National Development Programme, the Paralympics New Zealand Pathway to Podium camp, has been successfully launched in the country.

A total of 17 emerging Para athletes attended the event, some of whom are involved in the High Performance Sport New Zealand Pathway to Podium programme.

Others are World Championship level Para athletes working towards selection at either the Tokyo 2020 or Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games.

The athletes were joined by 10 Para sport coaches and programme leaders as they took part in three days of activity focusing on the athletes’ Paralympic goals.

This included a series of development workshops focused on educating the participants on the Paralympics in New Zealand and around the world.

The athletes also learnt how to build their profiles, maximise personal support and share their stories.

New Zealand's Rio 2016 Paralympians William Stedman, Kate Horan and Jesse Reynolds visited the camp to share their own Paralympic stories.

The participants also got to try out a new Para sport when the Parafed Auckland Shooting Club held a taster session.

“The PNZ development athlete camp was a very insightful experience," Neelam O’Neil, a Para shooting athlete, said.

“The camp provided a deeper understanding of how PNZ contributes and supports our NZ para athletes to become potential Paralympians.

“It was also a great opportunity to meet other incredible athletes who have the same dream, to one day compete at the Paralympic Games and to hear about their journeys as well.”

