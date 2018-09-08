Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) has signed a partnership with Harvey Norman as they work on their fundraising efforts before Tokyo 2020.

The organisation previously partnered with the retailer two years ago when they ran in-store fundraising for PNZ before Rio 2016.

It is hoped that NZ$1.1 million (£550,000/$720,000/€620,000) can be raised for Kiwi athletes before the Paralympics in Tokyo.

Harvey Norman will now run fundraising activities all year round, including a public campaign across its stores in August 2019.

The "Harvey Norman Para Sport National Development Programme" will also be sponsored for the first time - including development camps and clinics as well as talent identification days and athlete support.

This camp is said to be "critical" to ensuring the development of Para-athletes and a strong future for Para-sport in New Zealand.

Paralympics New Zealand are fundraising for Tokyo 2020 ©PNZ

Nearly 100 schools, workplaces and organisations have already showed their backing for PNZ by raising funds through the annual "Spirit of Gold Mufti Day".

Catriona McBean, a Board member for PNZ, said: "In early 2020, Paralympics New Zealand will be investing into final preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

"Hitting our fundraising target of NZ$1.1 million by December 2019 is critical to ensuring that the New Zealand Paralympic team is fully funded and supported to the Games, giving our Paralympians the best possible opportunity to achieve their medal potential.

"New Zealand is targeting 22 medals at Tokyo 2020, including 10 to 14 gold."

John Hollings, the general manager of the computer and communication division at Harvey Norman New Zealand, added: "Following such a successful fundraising campaign for Rio in 2016, we are thrilled to be re-signing as an official partner to Paralympics New Zealand, in support of their journey to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

"The Harvey Norman family are passionate about this partnership and raising funds for New Zealand's Para-athletes."