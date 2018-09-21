Turkey have secured a spot in five out of a possible seven finals as action begun today at the Karate 1-Series A event in Chile’s capital Santiago.

Among the country’s athletes advancing to the gold medal matches was Serap Özçelik Arapoğlu, who beat Japan’s Ayaka Tadano 1-0 in the women’s kumite under-50 kilograms semi-finals at the Polideportivo Estadio Nacional.

Awaiting her in the final on Sunday (September 23) is Japan’s Nao Kobayashi, a 3-0 victor at the expense of Turkey’s Gülsen Demirtürk in the other last-four encounter.

Turkey will also be represented in the women’s kumite under-55kg final thanks to the performance of Tuba Yakan.

Standing between her and the gold medal is Ukraine’s Anzhelika Terliuga.

The one other individual Turkish athlete through to a final is Emre Vefa Göktaş, who will face Japan’s Kazumasa Moto for the men’s kata gold medal.

Turkey’s Tuba Yakan is through to the women's kumite under-55kg final ©Getty Images

Furthermore, Turkey have given themselves the opportunity to claim gold in the men’s and women’s team kata events, with Spain their opponents in both finals.

The two finals determined today in which Turkey will not be represented are those in the individual women’s kata and men’s kumite under-67kg categories.

Japan’s Hikaru Ono and Spain’s Sandra Sánchez Jaime will contest the former, while Brazil’s Vinicius Figueira will go up against Jordan’s Abdel Rahman Almasatfa in the latter.

Action in Santiago is due to continue tomorrow with eliminations and semi-finals in the men’s kumite under-60kg, under-75kg, under-84kg and over-84kg categories, and the women’s kumite under-61kg, under-68kg and over-68kg divisions.

All finals are scheduled for Sunday (September 23).

The Karate 1-Series A is a world-class competition that provides karatekas across the globe with more competitive opportunities to shine at the highest level.