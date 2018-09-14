Double Olympic champion Vincent Hancock of the United States equalled the world record in winning his fourth Skeet Men world title today as the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships came to a close in Changwon.

Hancock finished the match at the Changwon International Shooting Range with 59 hits out of 60 clays, equalling the world mark for the third time this year.

Silver went to Norway’s 39-year-old Erik Watndal, who scored 55 hits to win his first World Championship medal, while bronze was awarded to Italy’s Riccardo Filippelli with 46 hits.

“This has been an amazing match,” said Hancock.

“I was able to accomplish my goal which was to come out here and do the best I could.

“I’m very happy about shooting a 59 and being able to win another gold - it’s one more step.

“Hopefully I can get to the Olympics and shoot a perfect 60.”

Vincent Hancock 🇺🇸 claims his fourth world title at the end of an (almost) perfect match!https://t.co/xefkPX9PVk #ISSFWCH pic.twitter.com/FTfaUh0nV0 — ISSF (@ISSF_Shooting) September 14, 2018

Hancock, Watndal and Filippelli all won an Olympic quota place for Tokyo 2020, while the fourth pass for the Olympics in the Japanese capital was taken by France’s 45-year-old Emmanuel Petit, who placed fourth with 37 hits out of 40.



“This is definitely one of the best shooting ranges in the world, and we witnessed the best World Championship in the history of ISSF,” said ISSF Secretary General Franz Schreiber.

Sixty Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota places have been awarded during the event.

For the first time in the history of the sport, quota places were also awarded in the mixed team events, which were recently added to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Programme.



A total of 1806 athletes competed in 59 shooting events in the disciplines of rifle, pistol, shotgun and running target, representing 90 nations.

China finished top of the overall medal standings, winning a total of 43 medals, including 20 golds, 15 silvers and eight bronze.