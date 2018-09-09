The International Shooting Sport Federation World Championships continued with the 10 metre running target events at the Changwon International Shooting Centre in South Korea, as Russia's Olga Stepanova finally claimed gold.

Stepanova won her first global title in seven attempts after a fine performance.

The 31-year-old Russian shooter beat former world champion Xue Yan Li of China 7-5 in the final.

Galina Avramenko of Ukraine took the bronze medal, defeating Ji Ye Ri of North Korea.

The Ukrainian fired four consecutive shots in the ten ring to secure a 6-3 victory and a World Championship medal.

In the team event, China took gold with a world record score of 1,673 points, closely followed by North Korea in silver with 1,672 points.

Russia scored 1,668 points and took home bronze.

The women’s junior event was contested as a Grand Prix as it did not reach the maximum number of participants.

Fourteen-year-old Cai Yanxian of China beat Russia's Ksenila Anufrieva in the gold medal match in a clear 6-2 win.

The Russians also took bronze through 19-year-old Anna Kostyna who defeated Armenia's Gohar Vardanyan in the third place final.

Kostnya won 6-3.

In the men's event, Jesper Nyberg prevailed over Russia's Maxim Stepanov.

Sweden's Jesper Nyberg won his first World Championship title at the age of 24 ©ISSF

Nyberg was second at the 2018 European Championships in Győr, Hungary, but the 24-year-old shooter turned silver to gold at the World Championships.

The Swede won five of the last six shots against Stepanov for a 6-3 victory.

Stepanov won silver and was joined on the podium by team-mate Vladislav Prianishnikov.

Prianishnikov faced Poland's Lukasz Czapla in the bronze medal match and won a 6-4 victory to secure bronze.

In the team event, Russia took gold with 1,734 points, followed by North Korea in silver medal position with 1,722 points and Sweden in bronze with 1,718.

In the men's junior event, Germany took gold as Kris Grossheim edged Ukraine's Danylo Danilenko for the title.

The 16-year-old Ukrainian shooter took the first point of the match but Grossheim won the next five shots.

Danilenko responded with four winning shots of his own to tie the scores at 5-5.

The 19-year-old German shooter regained his composure and fired two consecutive shots in the ten ring to secure the gold.

Danilenko's silver is his second silver medal of the Championships.

Ukrainian team-mate Maksym Babushok took bronze as he defeated another Ukrainian Denys Babliuk in the bronze medal match.

The score finished 6-3.

There were no team medals awarded as the minimum number of nationalities competing was not met.

Gold would have gone to Ukraine with Russia in silver.