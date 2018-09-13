Reigning world champion Kento Momota set up a mouthwatering quarter final with double Olympic gold medallist Lin Dan at his home Badminton World Federation Japan Open.

Both players came through their round two ties today at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza, a venue for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Momota won the World Championship title in Nanjing last month, completing a remarkable comeback after he served a year's ban for illegal gambling which kept him out of the Rio 2016 Olympics.

His quest to add home success continued as he beat Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 21-16, 21-18 at the World Tour Super 750 event.

China's Lin, the Olympic champion at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, knocked out fifth seed Chou Tien-chen to also make the last eight, 10-21, 21-15, 21-19.

Elsewhere, Denmark's world number one Viktor Axelsen progressed to the quarter finals by beating Japanese home hope Kenta Nishimoto 21-13, 21-17.

Reigning Olympic champion Chen Long of China breezed through against Thailand's Suppanyu Avihingsanon, 21-6, 21-10.

Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying, the women's top seed, was knocked out ©Getty Images

Former world number one Son Wan-ho, seeded fourth, was a casualty as he lost to unseeded South Korean compatriot Lee Dong-keun, 21-13, 21-13.

In the women's draw, top seed and world number one Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei was knocked out.

Tai won the Asian Games in Jakarta last month but lost her second round tie to China's unseeded player Chen Xiaoxin, 21-18, 21-14.

India's PV Sindhu, the third seed, was also beaten, 21-18, 21-19 by China's Gao Fangjie.

Reigning Olympic and world champion Carolina Marin won a see-saw encounter against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong, 21-11, 21-23, 21-11.

Japanese second seed Akane Yamaguchi advanced on home soil, 21-18, 21-19 against China's Cai Yanyan.

The quarter finals will be played tomorrow.