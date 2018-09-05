Two world records were set at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Championships as Italy took junior gold and Germany claimed the women's 50 metres rifle prone title in Changwon in South Korea.

Italy’s Sofia Benetti and Marco Suppini upgraded their bronze medal from the Junior World Cup in Suhl in Germany earlier this year to gold at the World Championships.

Nineteen-year-old Suppini and 16-year-old Benetti also set a junior world record in doing so with a score of 499.0 points, just 0.2 points above the previous record set by India’s Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan earlier this year.

The Indian pair took bronze, with Iran’s mixed junior team of Sadeghian Armina and Amir Mohammad Nekounam claiming silver.

Turkey's Sevval Ilayda Tarhan clinched gold and claimed Turkey's first medal of these Championships in the 10m air pistol junior women's event.

Tarhan led after the second five-shot series and finished with 237.9 points.

The hosts secured the silver medal through Choo Gae-un with 234.5 points and bronze went to Georgia’s Lizi Kiladze, who scored 213.6.

Denmark took men’s gold in the 50 metres rifle prone event with Steffen Olsen outscoring Norway’s Stian Bogar by 0.4 points.

Thirty-five year old Olsen scored 628.2 points as Bogar’s total of 627.8 saw him fall short.

Austrian Thomas Mathis took bronze after shooting 627.1 points.

The team gold went to Germany with a total of 1869.5 points ahead of the United States who scored 1868.0.

The bronze medal was claimed by China, who’s combined score totalled 1866.8 points.

France's Nicolas Tranchant won the country's first gold at the championships in the junior 50m running target event ©ISSF/Twitter

Germany also took team gold in the women’s event with a world record score of 1,871.4.

Denmark claimed the silver medal with 1,851.2 points as individual gold medallist Seonaid McIntosh helped the British team secure bronze.

McIntosh scored 623.9 points in the individual final to become world champion.

She was just 0.2 points ahead of Germany’s Isabella Straub in silver.

Slovakia’s Daniela Demjem Peskova closely followed Straub with 623.3points, only 0.4 points behind the silver medallist's total of 623.7.

In the 50 metres running target event, Russia's Mikhail Azarenko translated junior potential into senior World Championships gold.

Azarenko won six European and World junior titles between 2008 and 2010 and has now converted this junior form into senior success.

Azarenko beat Poland’s Lukasz Czapla in a shoot-off after both athletes finished the competition on 589 points.

The Russian won the shoot-off by one point, scoring 20 to Czapla’s 19.

Finland’s Tomi-Pekka Heikkila took the bronze with 587 points.

Russia used Azarenko’s score to win the team event, amassing 1,759 points ahead of Sweden, who collected silver with 1756 points.

Hosts South Korea finished in third with 1,738 points.