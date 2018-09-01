Vendula Frintová will aim to go one better than the silver medal she claimed at the corresponding event last year when she competes at her home Triathlon World Cup in Karlovy Vary tomorrow.

The 34-year-old finished second in 2017 - when the Czech town hosted a World Cup for the first time - and will hope to take advantage of the depleted field in the women's event.

With the World Triathlon Series final in Gold Coast fast approaching, a number of the world's top athletes will not be in action.

Frintová will lead the Czech charge at the one-day event, while team-mate Petra Kurikova goes in search of her first World Cup podium.

The British duo of Lucy Hall and Beth Potter could be among other contenders and will have a chance at gold if they are well-positioned after the swim.

Karlovy Vary is hosting a Triathlon World Cup event for just the second time ©ITU

Germany's Laura Lindemann, fourth at the European Championships in Glasgow last month, is among the other entrants.

In the men's race, swimming specialist Richard Varga of Slovakia is set to challenge for gold.

Varga is a four-time aquathlon world champion but only managed seventh at the World Cup in Karlovy Vary last year.

Italy’s Alessandro Fabian was second in 2017 and will be part of a talented Italian line up which also includes Delian Stateff and Davide Uccellari, first and third respectively in Cagliari at the start of June.

The next World Cup event on the circuit is due to be held in Weihai in China on September 22.