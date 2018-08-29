A memorial service for former Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) President Paul Chingoka will be held in Harare this weekend following his death last month.

Chingoka, also a former President of Tennis Zimbabwe, passed away following a short illness.

He had served as President of the ZOC until 2006 during which time Zimbabwe claimed its first individual Olympic gold medal when swimmer Kirsty Coventry won the 200 metres backstroke at Athens 2004.

Chingoka was buried at a service last month attended by Zimbabwe's Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts, and Recreation Permanent Secretary Prince Mupazviriho.

His life will be celebrated at St Gerard's Church in Harare on Saturday (September 1).

"He was a people's person as he touched so many lives and hearts as confirmed by the condolence messages we are getting from all over the world," his son Gwinyai told AllAfrica.com.

"We pray that we will be able to uphold his legacy and make him proud.

"We are strong and will always remain strong."

Chingoka was best known as a sports administrator for his leadership of tennis during which time Zimbabwe reached the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in 1998.

He was honoured with an International Tennis Federation (ITF) Award for Services to the Game in 1998, and sat on the ITF Board of Directors from 2001 until 2005.

During that time, Chingoka also held other roles for the ITF, including his position as chairman of the Coaches Commission, and member of both the Development Advisors Group and the African Zonal Davis Cup Committee.