The 2018 African Senior Weightlifting Championships are due to begin tomorrow in Mahébourg, marking the start of eight days of action in the Mauritian city.

Competition is scheduled to take place over five days and is scheduled to get underway on Sunday (August 12) following an Opening Ceremony today.

Delegations have been arriving and being accredited for the event at the Pointe Jerome Multi-Purpose Hall.

The men’s categories will be 56 kilograms, 62kg, 69kg, 77kg, 85kg, 94kg, 105kg and over-105kg

As for the women, they will compete at 48kg, 53kg, 58kg, 63kg, 69kg, 75kg, 90kg and over-90kg.

There will be eight women's weight categories ©Getty Images

Mauritius also hosted last year’s edition of the Championships in Vacoas having been awarded it by the Weightlifting Federation of Africa (WFA).

"The WFA has put its faith on my Federation and accorded us the honour to organise the Championships once again this year," Bhollah Poorun, President of the Mauritius Amateur Weightlifters’ and Powerlifters’ Association, said.

"I therefore take this opportunity to thank the members of the WFA and more particularly the President, Mr Khalel Mhalell, for the trust placed on us.

"We look forward to greeting you all with open arms and extending our unique Mauritian hospitality in an environment of friendship, performance and respect.

"We guarantee you a wonderful and enjoyable stay in Mauritius."