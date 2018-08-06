Thailand's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nat Indrapana has died at the age of 80, it has been announced.

The official had been an IOC member since 1990 and was a current member of the Culture and Olympic Heritage Commission.

He had also served on Coordination Commissions for Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008, Rio 2016 and the first Youth Olympic Games, Singapore 2010.

"With the death of Nat Indrapana, the IOC loses a true gentleman of sport," said IOC President Thomas Bach.

"With his outstanding gentleness he made many friends around the world, including me.

"Over the years of his membership, Nat contributed greatly to the Olympic Movement and the protection of its values.

"For this, he mobilised all his personal forces to serve the IOC even while fighting his serious disease.

"We will all miss him greatly."

Nat Indrapana, second left, posing alongside officials including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2013 ©Getty Images

Other sporting positions Indrapana held included being deputy secretary general of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand and chairman of the Sports Development and Improvement Committee at the Southeast Asian Federation.

He sat on the respective councils of the Asian Games Federation and the Olympic Council of Asia.

He also served as vice-minster of Tourism and Sports between 2007 and 2008 and as vice-president of the World Taekwondo Federation between 1999 and 2009.

Beyond sport, he served as vice-president of Singha Corporation from 1996 until 2007.

Indrapana was due to retire from the IOC this year after reaching the age limit, but becomes the second active member to pass away this year after Poland's athletics icon Irena Szewińska.

He has suffered with illness for several years and consequently missed recent IOC Sessions in Lima and Pyeongchang.

The Olympic flag will be flown at half mast outside the IOC headquarters in Lausanne for three days.

Badminton Association of Thailand President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul was elected a new IOC member, effectively to replace Indrapana as the country's representative, last year.

More follows