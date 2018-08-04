Macau and Indonesia each won playoff ties today at the Asia Oceania Korfball Championships in Saitama.

It came on a relatively quiet day of competition before the medal matches tomorrow at the Saitama Memorial Gymnasium.

Indonesia sealed ninth place with a 25-12 victory over the Philippines.

Macau edged South Korea 8-7 in the seventh place playoff.

Australia and Hong Kong are set to meet to battle for the third place position tomorrow.

China are then scheduled to face Chinese Taipei in the gold medal match.

The four semi-finallists, together with Japan and New Zealand, have also qualified for next year's World Championships in South Africa.