Financial giant Visa will remain an official partner of the Olympic Games until 2032, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have announced today.

The credit card supplier has been an official partner of every Games since 1986 when the firm became one of the founding members of The Olympic Partner (TOP) sponsorship programme.

They will now remain as such for a further 14 years.

"We are particularly happy with this extension of our partnership because Visa is one of the founding members of our TOP Programme," said IOC President Thomas Bach.

"Our partnership with Visa demonstrates a shared commitment to the legacy of the Olympic Games and the global Olympic Movement.

"Visa has always been a driving force for innovation on the world's stage.

Visa has been a major partner of every Olympic Games since 1986 ©Getty Images

"On behalf of the IOC, the National Olympic Committees around the world, and the athletes themselves, I would like to thank Visa, its clients and partners for their commitment through to the 2032 Olympic Games."

Visa chief executive Al Kelly said the deal will ensure the next generation of athletes, fans and cardholders "are able to get more out of their Olympic experience".

"Since 1986, Visa has brought the latest payment innovations and digital experiences to the Olympic Games, all while helping athletes in their quest to achieve greatness," he said.

IOC marketing commission chairman Tsunekazu Takeda said the announcement is an example of "the strength of our enduring partnership" with Visa.

As part of the deal, Visa will work with the local Organising Committees of every Games up until 2032, "to ensure a legacy of digital payment advancement in the host country during and beyond the Olympic Games".

It will also see the company continue to back the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) until 2032.

Earlier this month it was confirmed that TOP sponsors will automatically become Paralympic Games backers from 2021.