Work has begun on transforming Glasgow’s George Square into a centre for sport and celebration as the countdown to the city’s 2018 European Championships continues here

The traditional heart of Glasgow will play host to cycling road race events and will be one of the main platforms for Festival 2018, the "world-class" cultural programme which will see the city "burst into life" during the Championships.

George Square has long been the place where the people of Glasgow gather and will be an anchor site for Festival 2018.

It is due to play host to the Great Big Opening Party and closing night celebrations, with performing acts including electro-pop pioneers Orbital.

There will also be new commissions from Turner Prize winner Douglas Gordon and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, and traditional favourites from Celtic Connections.

With the grandeur of the City Chambers and the Cenotaph as a backdrop, it has been confirmed that George Square will also be the location of the BBC’s broadcast output, providing the background to hundreds of hours of coverage of some of the very best sporting action.

The men's and women's cycling road races will pass through George Square ©Glasgow 2018

Hazel Irvine, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan will lead up to 12 hours of daily coverage on BBC One and BBC Two.

Olympic gold medallists Sir Chris Hoy, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Rebecca Adlington and James Cracknell form part of the television commentary team.

"This is a huge logistical exercise and I’m delighted that George Square will provide the backdrop to our coverage," Ron Chakraborty, the executive editor of major events at BBC Sport, said.

"With its incredible architecture and history, there is nowhere more synonymous with Glasgow and we’re thrilled to be using it as the base for our on-screen coverage."

George Square itself will be a Championship venue with the women’s road race passing through on Sunday (August 5) and the men’s road race passing through on August 12.

The men’s and women’s time trial events will also pass by on August 8.

"George Square is an iconic location, at the centre of the city and it will be the beating heart of the Glasgow 2018 European Championships," th event's director Colin Hartley said.

"The banners are up and the flags are out, as we prepare to welcome the world to our home for 11 days of the finest sport and cultural celebrations.

"The months of planning and preparations are all leading to 'The Moment' where we can show the world what is special about our great city and everyone is invited to be a part of it."

🎉 Not long now until #Festival2018... Only 2 more sleeps! 🎉

Have you planned your first week yet? You can explore our programme now at https://t.co/opJsx9l6dD, and don't forget about all the sporting action you can catch as part of @Glasgow2018! pic.twitter.com/ZglUQV4cYf — Festival 2018 (@Festival2018) July 30, 2018

Festival 2018 has partnered with contemporary visual artists Joanne Tatham and Tom O’Sullivan to create a large-scale structure as the entrance to George Square for the duration of the event.

As part of Tatham and O’Sullivan’s commission they have also created the artwork for the Festival 2018 logo and brand which is now on banners across the city.

Alongside the entertainment programme on George Square, there will be Scottish food and drink to enjoy, as well as the opportunity to catch up on the day’s sporting action on the big screens.

It is planned the European Championships will take place every four years and be supported by Europe's free-to-air broadcasters.

The event aggregates the existing senior Continental Championships of athletics, aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, triathlon with a new golf team championships, all unified under a common brand.

Athletics is due to take place at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin from August 7 until 12, while Glasgow will host the other sports from August 2 until 12.