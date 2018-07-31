Organisers of the Minsk 2019 European Games have confirmed that spectators can stay in Belarusian territory without a visa for up to 30 days.

"It is expected that such fans will be able to enter and remain in the country during the period that starts ten days before the Games and ends ten days after the last competition," the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a report by news agency BelTA.

The visa system will be similar to the one used in Belarus during the 2014 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships.

Foreign spectators wanting to catch the action at the Minsk 2019 European Games will have a 30-day visa waiver to assist their travelling ©Minsk 2019

Organisers are expecting a significant number of overseas sports fans will attend the Games in Minsk via Russia.

To cover this, Belarus and Russia have recently signed an inter-Governmental agreement under which Russia will provide visa-free travel in its territory for foreign nationals arriving for the European Games next year.

The Minsk 2019 European Games are set to take place from June 21 to 30 next year and ticket sales will begin on December 1.