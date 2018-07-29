China, South Korea and Russia claimed gold in the women's, men's and mixed categories respectively as the World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships in Wuxi came to a thrilling conclusion.

The home fans were treated to an all-Chinese final in the women's category as the first and second teams faced each other following victories over South Korea and Morocco in the semi-finals.

As expected, it was China's first team who claimed a 24-18 victory in the final at the Wuxi Taihu International Expo Centre.

Both teams knew each other's tactics very well, which meant the scores stayed relatively low until the second round when the match began to open up as the sides attacked more aggressively.

The awarding ceremony at the World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships in Wuxi © World Taekwondo

But in the end it was China's first team who claimed victory, with Morocco and South Korea winning the bronze medals.

In the men's category, South Korea overcame China's first team to claim a 68-56 victory in a fast-paced match.

China started brighter as they took a narrow 18-14 lead into the second round, but Namgoong Hwan turned the match on its head with a skillful head kick and South Korea did not look back after that.

Bronze medals went to China's second team and Iran.

Russia claimed the world title in the mixed gender category by overcoming China by a margin of 58-40.

The Russian side was spearheaded by the aggressive Kadyrbech Daurov, whose impressive kicks were too strong for the tiring Chinese side.

South Korea and Ivory Coast took home the bronze medals.

All three winning teams across the three categories will take home $40,000 (£30,500/€34,000) in prize money along with their world title.