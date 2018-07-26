Hosts China will look to defend both the women's and mixed titles at the World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships, which begin tomorrow in Wuxi.

Iran, the reigning men's champions, will also be in action and attempting to keep hold of their crown they won last year in Abidjan in Ivory Coast.

The team format features four athletes per side, with one substitute.

Singles matches are held but there are also tag team bouts, which allow for substitutions.

Nine men's teams have been entered at the Wuxi Taihu International Expo Centre.

Turkey and Japan will meet for a right to contest the quarter finals which already include Iran, two teams from hosts China, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Kazakhstan and South Korea.

The team format will take centre stage in Wuxi ©World Taekwondo

In the women's event, teams have been placed in two groups to start with both China squads in Group One with Turkey.

South Korea, Morocco and Ivory Coast are in Group Two.

Seven teams are in the mixed event with China already in the semi-finals.

Ivory Coast, Morocco, Turkey, Croatia, South Korea and Russia will all be bidding to join them.

Winning teams across all division will receive $40,000 (£30,000/€34,000) in prize money.

The men's event will be held tomorrow to begin the tournament with action concluding on Sunday (July 29).