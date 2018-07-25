Germany are the only team to have two wins from two games at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Women’s World Cup in London after beating Argentina 3-2 today.

The Pool C match was the first of just two matches on today at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre and saw the Rio 2016 bronze medallists face up against the team that finished third at the last World Cup in 2014.

It was the Olympic bronze medallists Germany that took the lead after just six minutes thanks to Hannah Gablac, though Argentina did equalise just nine minutes later when Florencia Habif scored at a penalty corner.

Germany did not let losing their lead faze them however and they regained it with 20 minutes on the clock when Charlotte Stapenhorst, their number 12, scored from open play.

Another from Stapenhorst five minutes later gave them a two goal lead, which proved to be unassailable.

Argentina got one back right on half time, but neither side were then able to score in the second two quarters.

It means as things stand, Germany are the only team in the competition with six points from two games, though eight teams are still yet to play their second matches.

England played the US in front of a crowd 10,000 strong, but the support was not able to push them to a win ©Twitter/England Hockey

The other match today saw the hosts England face the United States in Pool B with the hosts looking to gain their first win of the tournament after drawing with India in their opening game.

England, who last won a medal in 2010 when they beat Germany for the bronze, started brightly but were unable to take their chances in the first half, which ended with the score 0-0 shortly after Laura Unsworth hit the post.

The third quarter began as the second finished with English pressure and the hosts took the lead just four minutes in, thanks to a brilliant run and finish by Alex Danson on her 200th international appearance.

The US were not going to lie down though, indeed they managed to equalise largely against the run of play just five minutes later, thanks to their number one Erin Matson.

Despite their best efforts England were unable to retake the lead and the match finished 1-1.

It means England now sit second in Pool B, one point behind Ireland and one ahead of India, though neither side have played their second match yet.

They will play each other tomorrow.