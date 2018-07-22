The Netherlands made an impressive start to the defence of their title as they thrashed South Korea at the Women's Hockey World Cup in London.

Frederique Matla scored one of the fastest goals in the history of the tournament as the Dutch team recorded a 7-0 win in the Pool A at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

In the other match in the pool, Italy eased to a 3-0 win over China.

Argentina, winners of the Champions Trophy at the same venue in 2016, began their campaign with a 6-2 victory over Spain in Pool C.

In Pool D, New Zealand beat Belgium 4-2.

Matla's goal within the first 20 seconds gave the Dutch side the perfect platform and they briefly threatened breaking the Women's World Cup record for the heaviest win - West Germany's 10-1 triumph over Nigeria in 1978.

Lidewij Welten doubled their lead three minutes later with The Netherlands' second.

Commonwealth Games silver medallists New Zealand beat Belgium in a high-scoring encounter ©Getty Images

The goals then began to flow for the Dutch, with Kitty van Male scoring twice and Matla finding the net for the second time in the match.

Laurien Leurink and Kelly Jonker got their names on the scoresheet before half-time.

With the job already done, the Dutch took their foot off the gas in the second-half as the match finished in a comprehensive victory.

"We wanted to push for a goal in each quarter," said Matla.

"It didn't quite work out that way but I am so pleased to have scored one of the fastest goals ever – I didn't know."

The tournament is due to resume on Tuesday (July 24) following a rest day tomorrow.