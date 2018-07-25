International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Kirsty Coventry is set to be be among the speakers at the first Athletes' Forum in Namibia next month.

The event has been organised by the Namibia Athletes Commission in association with the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) and Commonwealth Games Association in partnership with the Sports Ministry, the National Sports Commission and the University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The one-day event, due to take place at NUST in Windhoek on August 4, will tackle some of the key issues facing athletes at the moment.

"This initiative is not only aimed at providing information, but encouraging athletes to become involved in their development, while understanding their role, and the role of their coaches in preparing for future international competitions," NAC chair Gaby Ahrens, a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist in shooting at Delhi 2010, told the New Era.

"With the assistance of well-known international speakers representing multiple areas of expertise in sport - athletes will learn about anti-doping rules and regulations, understand the importance of sports psychology and would be introduced to career options available for retired athletes through sport management degrees offered by NUST.

Besides Coventry, the Zimbabwean chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission and a double Olympic gold medallist in swimming, other speakers will include sport psychologist Dr Henning Gericke on the importance of achieving mental toughness during competitions.

Retired footballer Collin Benjamin, who played in the Bundesliga for Hamburger SV and 1860 München, will also share his view on athletes' personal journey to sporting success.

Other local athletes such as Commonwealth Games marathon champion Helalia Johannes and double Paralympic gold medalist Ananias Shikongo form part of an elite panel of athletes in a question and answer session during the event.

The University of Science and Technologyin Windhoek will be the venue for the first Athletes' Forum to be held in Namibia, where preparing for competition and anti-doping will be among the key topics ©Facebook

Anti-doping will be another key theme of the Forum.

"The testing procedure can be stressful for the athlete at the event if, they don’t know what is expected of them," Aherns, also an Executive Board member of the NNOC, told the New Era.

"Added pressure is the last thing an athlete needs on the day of competition.

"It is important to prepare on all fronts to avoid added stress."

Aherns is still looking for sponsors. though.

"We are yet to find funding for 300 books estimated to costs NAD$30 000 (£1,750/$2,250/€1,900).

"This is not where the winning happens, competitive advantage goes to athletes who are able to manage their pressure and possess the mental skills and edge compared to their competitors.

"Your mind is what will bring you the win."