The International Blind Sports Federation's (IBSA) Football Committee has awarded this year's Partially Sighted European Championships to Tbilisi.

Georgia's capital will host the tournament between October 15 and 25.

Group stage matches will begin on October 18 after an arrival day and two days of sight classifications.

It will be organised by the Georgian National Football Federation for the Blind and Visually Impaired, in partnership with the Georgian Paralympic Committee.

Teams will feature players who are either the B2 or B3 classification.

Ukraine are the defending champions after winning in 2016 ©IBSA

Eight countries will take part with IBSA set to use an online entry system for the first time at one of their football events.

Ukraine are the current holders of the event.

They defeated France 6-2 in the final in Antalya in Turkey to win the 2016 tournament.

