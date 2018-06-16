Hosts Spain beat Colombia today to secure a fifth-place finish at the International Blind Sports Federation Blind Football World Championships in Madrid.

The home nation claimed a 4-1 win in the play-off match at the Colegio Sagrado Corazón.

Goals from Youssef El Hadaoui, Ivan Lopez and Adolfo Acosta gave Spain a 3-0 lead inside 10 minutes before Juan Perez pulled one back for Colombia.

The victory was sealed in the 34th minute when Antonio Martin found the back of the net.

England beat Morocco in the seventh-place play-off ©IBSA Blind Football/Twitter

The seventh-place play-off saw England beat Morocco on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Rio 2016 Paralympic silver medallists Iran defeated Mali on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the ninth-place play-off.

In the 11th-place play-off, Mexico overcame Thailand 2-1.

Action in Madrid is due to conclude tomorrow with Argentina facing Brazil in the final and Russia going up against China in the third-place playoff.