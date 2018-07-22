Jakob Weger from Italy has won a thrilling final on home soil by just 0.03 seconds to top the final day of action at the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Slalom Under-23 and Junior World Championships in Ivrea.

Nadine Weratschnig from Austria won the women’s under-23 C1 event much more comfortably, finishing over three seconds ahead of the rest of the field, even having endured a two-second penalty.

In contrast the 0.03 seconds gap by which Weger took his gold in the men’s under-23 K1, in less time than it takes to blink.

"It’s an amazing feeling, especially because it’s in Italy and the crowd is so amazing," he said.

"I was nervous, but for me it was already a victory just to make the final, because it is always hard.

"I was really just trying to enjoy and have fun in the final."

Weger said he was unsure whether he would medal at all, having not trained as much this year due to school work.

"I didn’t feel so well about a week before the worlds, I had a lot of trouble with my boat.

"So I didn’t really expect to win, I thought maybe a medal."

Nadine Weratschnig won the women's under-23 C1 catagory comfortably despite receiving penalties of six seconds ©ICF

Great Britain’s Bradley Forbes-Cryans took the silver, while Eric Holmer from Sweden won the bronze.

Weratschning in the women’s under-23 C1 qualified for the final fifth fastest, despite collecting six seconds in penalties and almost missing a gate entirely in the semi-final.

She improved in the final though, which saw half the field given 50 second penalties for missing a gate, as Weratschning had almost done in the semi-final.

"Finally I got a run, finally I did it," she said.

"It’s been really hard to show what I can do.

"Yes I get frustrated, but mostly it’s my coach who gets most frustrated.

"This win will be good for my confidence."

As was the case in the men's K1 final, a British athlete took the silver in the form of Kimberly Woods, with Australia's Noemie Fox grabbed the bronze.