Four-time Olympic gold medallist Jayna Hefford has been appointed as the interim commissioner of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL).

The 41-year-old from Ontario is due to officially take over on August 1 but has already started working with former commissioner Brenda Andress to ensure a smooth transition.

"I am honoured and excited to step into this role with the support and trust of the Board of Directors," Hefford said.

"I am fully committed and focused on setting our League and its players in a positive direction for the upcoming season.

"I look forward to engaging with the players, our key business partners, stakeholders and sponsors, our broadcaster and of course our fans, all whom have collectively brought the CWHL to the standard it enjoys today, and the upcoming draftees who will secure its future."

With a playing career spanning nearly two decades, Hefford holds the distinction of second most games played, goals, and points scored in five Olympic games and 12 World Championships with Canada.

She was a member of Canada's team that Olympic gold medals at Salt Lake City 2002, Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 and a silver at Nagano 1998.

Jayna Hefford, left, has won four Olympic gold medals, including at Vancouver 2010 ©Getty Images

Hefford has also won seven World Championship gold medals.

She has also made her mark on the CWHL, retiring from the Brampton Thunder in 2013 as the League’s then all-time top scorer.

The Jayna Hefford Award is handed out annually to the CWHL’s most valuable player in the regular season as voted on by the players.

Hefford’s immediate duty will be to prepare for the 2018 CWHL draft next month, and to ensure the effective forward motion of the League as it enters the 2018-2019 regular season.

"The Board is fully supportive of Jayna Hefford in this leadership position and very excited for what she brings to the CWHL," said chairperson Laurel Walzak.

"With her extensive experience at the top level of professional Women’s hockey, we have complete confidence in her ability to prepare the League and players for the upcoming season as our search for a new commissioner begins."