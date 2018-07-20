The United States reached the final of the mixed team compound competition at the Archery World Cup in Berlin, to guarantee a first medal of the season at the final event.

Their team of Kris Schaff and Paige Pearce Gore defeated India's Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam 155-154 in the semi-finals in the German capital.

It was a victory which came after the Indians had knocked out the top-seeded Dutch in the previous round at the Maifield venue.

Pearce Gore will now be aiming to reclaim a title she won with Braden Gellenthien in Berlin last year.

"There were a couple of errors where we were caught at full draw with a little bit of wind, and when the scores are so high that makes a huge difference," she said.

"It feels good to be in the gold where, if you do lose, second is the worst that you can get."

Lee Woo Seok helped South Korea into the mixed recurve final ©Getty Images

The Americans will face Denmark's Stephan Hansen and Tanja Jensen in the final after their semi-final win against Turkey's Yesim Bostan and Demir Elmaagacli, 155-153.

In the mixed team recurve, South Korea's Hye Jin Chang and Lee Woo Seok defeated Russia's Sayana Tsyrempilova and Alexander Kozhin 5-3 to reach the final.

They will play Chinese Taipei's Ya-Ting Tan and Chun-Heng Wei, who were 6-2 winners over Mete Gazoz and Yasemin Anagoz of Turkey.

Competition continues in Berlin tomorrow with all of the compound finals.