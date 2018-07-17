Turkey's Mete Gazoz claimed top seeding for the first time in his career as he finished at the summit of the qualification round in the men's recurve event at the Archery World Cup in Berlin.

The 19-year-old scored 677 out of a possible 720 points to secure first place as the competition began at Maifield today.

The South Korean duo of Lee Woo-seok and Im Dong-hyun were second and third respectively as both archers scored 672.

"There are a lot of famous and big athletes," Gazoz, who won gold at the recent Mediterranean Games in Tarragona, said.

"This is really one of the most important competitions, because it's the last stage of the year.

"I'm happy to be in the first place because it will give me a big advantage for the eliminations."

In the women's recurve competition, South Korea's Chang Hye-jin topped the qualification standings as she produced a solid performance to score 666.

Her compatriot Kang Chae-young was second, 15 adrift, while Sayana Tsyrempilova of Russia qualified in third.

Dutchman Mike Schloesser led the way in men's compound qualifying, scoring 713 points out of a possible 720 to claim top seeding for the third time this season.

Schloesser was two points up on the United States' Kris Schaff in second, while Abhishek Verma of India was third with 709 points.

First and second round matches are due to take place when the event in the German capital, the fourth and final World Cup stage of the season, resumes tomorrow.