Special events have taken place to celebrate Olympic Day across Athens, Thessaloniki and Ancient Olympia in Greece.

Thousands of citizens participated across the parallel events, organised by the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC), alongside Greek and international sporting stars.

In Athens, the HOC, National Olympic Academy and the Athanasios K. Laskaridis Public Benefit Foundation celebrated an event entitled "A Great Sea, Environment - Sports - Volunteerism" at the Panathenaic Stadium.

Swimmer Spyros Gianniotis, a two-time world champion who claimed 10 kilometres marathon Olympic silver medal at Rio 2016, was among athletes present.

A 5km race was held in Thessaloniki and an event was held for young athletes spanning different ages and countries at the International Olympic Academy in Ancient Olympia.

A special run was held in Thessaloniki to mark Olympic Day ©HOC

Greek weightlifter Giorgos Tzelilis and Kenya's Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge were each present.

A message from International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was also read out during the event.

Olympic Day is held annually on June 23 to commemorate the birth of the modern Olympic Games in 1894.

It is aimed at encouraging fitness, well-being, culture and education, along with promoting the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect.