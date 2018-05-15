International Ski Federation (FIS) President Gian-Franco Kasper has been honoured by the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC).

The official is currently in Greece for the FIS Congress in Costa Navarino, where he is due to be reelected.

Kasper, a member of the International Olympic Committee Executive Board and the President of the Association of International Olympic Winter Sports Federations, was greeted by HOC President Spyros Capralos.

He was presented with an award to recognise "his longstanding contribution to the Olympic Movement and sport".

Vassilis Katsoras, a member of the HOC Plenary Session, and Hellenic Ski Federation President Dimosthenis Girousis were also in attendance.

Seventy-four-year-old Swiss Kasper was first elected as FIS President in 1998.

He notified the FIS Council of his intention to run for re-election at their Autumn meeting in Oberhofen in November.

A challenger did not materialise over the following months, despite rumblings of discontent from some within the sport that it is time for a fresh leader, allowing him the chance to maintain his position for another four-year term.

Gian-Franco Kasper is poised for reelection at the FIS Congress in Greece ©Getty Images

This will be confirmed on May 18 at the week-long Congress in Costa Navarino, which is ongoing at the Westin Resort Hotel in the holiday destination.

An election will also be held to choose a host city for the 2023 Alpine Ski World Championships.

Courchevel-Méribel in France and Saalbach in Austria are the two candidates.

Planica in Slovenia and Trondheim in Norway are also due to lock horns in a bid to host the 2023 Nordic World Ski Championships.

Many other meetings are due to take place during the Congress.

These will discuss topics including the reduction of quota places on the World Cup circuit, the suppression of the Alpine combined event and the change of minimum penalties that are applied to different categories of competition.

Future World Cup calendars will also be finalised.

A FIS Snow Safe Policy and a discussion on "Safeguarding Athletes and Participants from Harassment and Abuse" is also due to take place.