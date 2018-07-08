Germany are set to host the 2018 Formula Kite European Championships with competition due to begin tomorrow.

The Championships will take place in Warnemuende, a seaside resort and a district of Rostock.

The event, organised by the International Kiteboarding Association, will be held in a short track format.

It comes as the kiteboarding looks set to appear at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The discipline was approved as one of the 10 sailing events on the programme by World Sailing in May.

The equipment and format is due to be officially confirmed in November at the World Sailing Annual General Meeting.

Last year's European Championships took place in Istanbul ©IKA

Kiteboarding consists of an athlete riding a board across the water which is harnessed to a hand-controlled and wind-powered kite.

It is billed as blending elements and characteristics of wakeboarding, surfing, windsurfing, snowboarding, paragliding and skateboarding and is already due to feature at October's Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Kiteboarding was at one stage due to replace windsurfing on the Rio 2016 Olympic programme before this decision was overturned.

France’s Nico Parlier and Daniela Moroz of the United States topped the men’s and women’s standings at last year’s event in Istanbul, which was won to non-European competitors.

Both Parlier and Moroz went on to claim the world titles later in the year.

The European Championships are due to take place until Friday (July 13).