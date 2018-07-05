A home team lacking many of its major stars has been named today for the Athletics World Cup in London next weekend.

The competition is due to take place over two days at the Olympic Stadium on July 14 and 15 - meaning it will clash with the FIFA World Cup final and the end of Wimbledon.

Britain's team includes Olympic hammer bronze medalist Sophie Hicheon as well as three of the stars from last week's National Championships in sprinter Beth Dobbin, long jumper Lorraine Ugan and high jumper Morgan Lake.

However, it will be lacking top sprinters such as British champion Reece Prescod, Zharnel Hughes, Adam Gemili, CJ Ujah and Nethaneel Mitchell Blake as well as Dina Asher-Smith, the British record holder for 100 and 200 metres.

Middle distance star Laura Muir is another high profile absentee.

United States, Great Britain, Poland, China, Germany, France, Jamaica and South Africa are set to appear at the revamped team event.

They will compete across field events and every track race up to and including the 1,500m.

The US team will be lacking major stars such as Noah Lyles, the fastest man in the world this year, and fellow sprinters Christian Coleman and world champion Justin Gatlin.

Rising star Beth Dobbin is in the British team for the 200m ©Getty Images

Other athletes who missed the US Championships, such as Allyson Felix, Tori Bowie, LaShawn Merritt and Olympic 400 metres hurdles champion Dalilah Muhammad, will also be absent.

Top Americans competing include world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks, world indoor high jump silver medallist Vashti Cunningham and Olympic 800m bronze medallist Clayton Murphy.

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson will lead the Jamaican team as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also continues her return to the sport following the birth of her first child.

Commonwealth champions Ronald Levy and 2015 world champion Danielle Williams will compete in both the men’s and women’s sprint hurdles events.

World and Olympic hammer champion Anita Wlodarczyk is among the biggest stars in the Polish team along with world silver medallist Piotr Lisek in the pole vault.

Two-time European champion Adam Kszczot will compete on the track.

A weakened French team includes Jimmy Vicaut and Carolle Zahi in the sprints and 100m hurdles Pascal Martinot-Lagarde.

Pole vault world record holder Renaud Lavillenie is among the absentees.

Other teams are yet to be confirmed.