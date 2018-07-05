A strong Russian team containing both European Games champions are among the entries for the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Trampoline World Cup starting in Arosa in Switzerland tomorrow.

Competition will take place over four days at the Sports and Conference Centre Arosa in an event doubling as the 50th Nissen Cup, an event named after trampoline inventor, George Nissen.

Seventeen nations are expected to compete across events including the Olympic individual division.

On the men's side, Russia's Dmitrii Ushakov is the world silver medallist as well as the inaugural winner of the European Games title in Baku in 2015.

Uladzislau Hancharou of Belarus, the silver medallist in Baku who will be hoping to go one better on a home trampoline in Minsk next year, is also competing.

He is also the reigning Olympic champion.

Olympic champion Uladzislau Hancharou of Belarus is also entered ©Getty Images

Masaki Ito, the fourth placed finisher at the London 2012 Olympics, is among other entrants.

No Chinese team is entered, however, meaning no place for either the world champion Gao Lei or the Olympic silver medallist Dong Dong.

Female entries include all three Baku 2015 medal winners in Russian champion Yana Pavlova, British silver medallist Katherine Driscoll and Belarus' third place finisher Hanna Harchonak.

Britain's Olympic silver medallist Bryong Page is also entered.

A FIG Challenge Cup artistic event is also due to begin tomorrow in the Mersin Cimnastik Salonu in Mersin in Turkey.