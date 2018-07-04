Olympic silver medallists from The Philippines, Mansueto Velasco and Hidilyn Diaz, have been honoured at a ceremony in Manila.

Velasco and Diaz scooped the top awards at the first Siklab Youth Sports Awards in the Filipino capital.

The event was held in cooperation with the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sport Commission.

Velasco, an Asian Games champion in 1994, claimed silver in the under-48 kilograms boxing competition at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

Diaz, a two-time World Championships medallist, finished second in the under-53kg weightlifting division at the last edition of the Summer Olympics, held in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The 27-year-old said she was now targeting repeating her podium result at Tokyo 2020.

Hidilyn Diaz won a silver medal in weightlifting at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro ©Getty Images

"Just keep on dreaming, live your dreams but you have to work hard for your dreams to come true," said Diaz, according to the Manila Bulletin.

Velasco and Diaz are responsible for two of the 10 Olympic medals won by athletes from The Philippines at the Games.

Teófilo Yldefonso won two bronze medals in swimming at the 1928 Games in Amsterdam, while Simeon Toribio took high jump bronze in Los Angeles four years later.

Miguel White also claimed athletics bronze at Berlin 1936.

The other theree Filipino medals all came in boxing - Anthony Villanueva at Tokyo 1964, Leopoldo Serantes in Seoul in 1988 and Roel Velasco at Barcelona 1992.