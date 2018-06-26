All around champion Mario Georgiou of Cyprus was all smiles after he added a further Mediterranean Games gold medal in the horizontal bar as the apparatus finals were decided on the final day of artistic gymnastics.

Georgiou has a tattoo of the Olympic rings on the back of his neck and may well have to find space for the three ringed symbol of the Mediterranean Games.

He leaves here with a full set of medals having also won silver in the parallel bars and bronze in the pommel.

La Marseillaise rang out no fewer than four times as France's Cyril Tommasone claimed gold in the men’s pommel, Loris Frasca won the vault, women’s all round silver medallist Louise Vanhille went one better in the uneven bars and Marine Boyer’s victory on the beam completed the success story.

Women’s all around champion Lara Mori of Italy also took the gold medal in the floor exercises.

Egypt’s Nancy Taman Taman won the vault.

Her compatriot, Olympic bronze medallist Sara Ahmed, proved unstoppable over at the Constanti Pavilion in unstoppable in the women’s 69 kilograms weightlifting.

In the snatch, her second attempt of 105kg was enough for the gold medal.

After opening with 97kg , Italy’s Giorgia Bordignon’s no lift at 101kg meant she attempted 106kg for gold.

It was not to be.

Her compatriot Milena Gianelli took the bronze medal.

It was the same story in the clean and jerk where 135kg on her second lift proved enough for a second gold ahead of Bordignon.

This time it was Ilia Hernandez Martin of Spain in the bronze medal position.

Ahmed’s compatriot Ragab Abdullah experienced the highs and the lows within a few minutes in the men’s 94kg.

He posted 165kg for gold in the snatch ahead of Theodoros Iakovidis of Greece and Algeria’s Saddam Messaoui.

Then Abdullah experienced the nightmare of three no lifts in the clean and jerk as Iakovidis claimed the title.

None of the others made more than one successful lift.

Ali Alhazzaa of Syria won the silver medal and Manuel Sanchez of Spain the bronze.

In men’s wrestling it was the turn of the Turkish freestylers to shine.

Selahattin Kilicsallayan beat Slovenia’s David Habat in the men’s 65kg final.

There was more Turkish gold when Ahmet Biliç won the 85kg.

Ahmed Aibued of France was second with Frenchman Taimuraz Frievnaskidaeva in third.

Kilicsallayan's victory followed two gold medals in the Greco Roman yesterday.