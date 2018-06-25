Cyprus won their first gold medal of the Tarragona 2018 Mediterranean Games in gymnastics.

Marios Georgiou followed up his Commonwealth Games successes by clinching the title in the men's all-around here.

He produced his best work on the pommel horse and his overall score of 84.050 kept him in front of Julien Gobaux of France and Turkey's Ahmet Onder.

Elsewhere, there were two golds in a morning for world champion Mohamed Ihab Mahmood of Egypt in the 77 kilograms men's weightlifting.

In the snatch he entered at 158kg and went on to lift 162kg for gold.

Spain's European bronze medallist Andres Mata was second and Turkey's Celil Erdogdu took bronze.

In the clean and jerk, he came in at 186kg and followed this by lifting 190kg to take gold.

Montenegro's handball players had to sing their national anthem without music ©ITG

Mata and Erdogdu again followed in his wake.

There was also a heart-warming moment which summed up the spirit of these Games at the brand new Palau Désports at Campclar.

As the Montenegro handball team stood for their national anthem before their match with Tunisia, technical difficulties meant nothing came out of the speakers.

Unfazed, the players linked arms and sang their anthem "Oj svijetla majska zoro" acapella as if nothing was wrong.

The crowd roared their approval.

It brought back memories of a similar malfunction at the Commonwealth Games in 1994 when it fell to the team doctor to sing Northern Ireland's victory anthem in boxing.

The Tunisian anthem worked perfectly and they went on to win the Group A match 40-28.