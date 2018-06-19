The Canadian women's softball team have travelled to Japan for a two week tour prior to the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) World Championships in August.

They flew out last week and will play 14 matches against local sides up until June 26.

At the end of the tour the side will head to California to rest, before competing in the USA Softball International Cup from July 9 and the Canada Cup from July 17.

Following those two competitions the team will then travel back to Japan to prepare for the World Championships in Chiba, which will take place between August 2 and 12.

Canada’s 17-player roster for the WBSC World Championship will be announced after the team returns from the Japan tour.

Canada's World Cup squad will be announced once they return from their tour of Japan ©Getty Images

They share Group B with Australia, Italy, China, Great Britain, Venezuela, Botswana and the hosts Japan.

The Maple Leaf team will start their tournament against Venezuela in Chiba on August 3.

The country who wins the World Championship will be automatically entered into the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, unless Japan win, in which case the second place team will take the spot.

Japan, as hosts, have already qualified with the sport preparing to return to the Olympic stage after being axed following Beijing 2008.