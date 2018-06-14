The International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS) has promoted Karen Webb to the new position of group chief operating officer.

Previously executive director of strategy and communications and chief of staff, Webb will now oversee the ICSS group operations while continuing to lead on strategy and marketing communications.

With over 30 years’ experience in media, corporate and international sport, Webb started her career as a journalist, then worked in the beverage industry and in pay TV before heading up marketing communications for the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

Webb then spent over eight years in the International Olympic Committee as vice-president of brand and marketing communications.

When she moved to the United Kingdom in 2008, she took up the role of executive director of the Olympic Park Legacy Company (OPLC).

In late 2010, Webb established her own consulting firm, advising the OPLC as well as other clients including the Mayor of London's Office, Lloyds Banking Group, Westfield, BT and EDF.

Webb joined the ICSS in 2013 to work with its founder and chairman, Mohammed Hanzab, to expand the global positioning and reach of the organisation within the world of sport.

"I am honoured to have my work recognised in this way," Webb said.

"The ICSS has achieved so much and I have to acknowledge the vision of Mohammed Hanzab and the team of experts I have the privilege to work with.

"We have come a long way so I will work with the chairman to build on the excellent work done to date, concentrating on ensuring the success of our safety and security consultancy and building on the initial success of our sports integrity unit and the whistle-blower hotline."

ICSS chairman Mohammed Hanzab has hailed the appointment of Karen Webb ©Getty Images

She added: "The ICSS has a simple goal to safeguard sport and to do our part to improve integrity on and off the field of play.

"Since 2010, the ICSS has become influential in the sport industry, working with Governments, law enforcement and other sporting bodies to safeguard sport’s safety, security and integrity.

"We will ensure this continues in the future."

Making the official announcement, Hanzab said: "Karen has worked with me for over five years and has strengthened the position and profile of the ICSS.

"She is highly respected at the ICSS and within the business of sport.

"I am delighted to announce her appointment as our new group COO (chief operating officer) at what is an important period of consolidation and growth for the organisation.

"Having established the ICSS over eight years ago with the mission to safeguard sport, the group is now looking to benefit and enhance the safety, security and integrity of sport through working with our many stakeholders, clients and partners.

"Karen has a strong understanding of our products and services and is ideally placed to streamline the ICSS group operations to focus on developing our sports integrity unit and whistle-blower hotline and to expand the business of our safety and security consulting arm."

Webb, who was appointed as the ICSS's director of communications in September 2013, was an instrumental figure in London's winning bid to host the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

She advised UK Sport and the Mayor of London's Office on major events, international business engagement and legacy planning around London 2012.