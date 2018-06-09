World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Sir Craig Reedie has been awarded the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE) in the Queen's birthday honours list for services for sport.

The award is the highest of its kind and is only awarded on a few occasions each year.

Sir Craig was described as “one of the leading global figures in the world of sport” in his official citation, which added that he has "led the fight against doping, tackling high-profile and highly controversial issues across sport”.

"He has led major reform of WADA’s systems and processes, with a particular focus on compliance, investigations and whistleblowing," it added.

"He has launched ‘Speak Up!’, a new secure digital platform to allow athletes to report alleged anti-doping rule violations.”

Sir Craig, 77, is a former President of the International Badminton Federation and the driving force behind the sport being elected onto the Olympic programme, making its debut at Barcelona in 1992.

He was also the chairman of the British Olympic Association from 1992 to 2005, stepping down after playing a key role in London's successful bid for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

He has also served as a vice-president and on the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and remains a member of the organisation today.

However, his tenure at WADA since 2013 has not been without controversy after the emergency of the Russian doping scandal in 2014.

Sir Craig Reedie, right, with then-International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge, centre, and London 2012 chief Sebastian Coe before the British capital hosted the Olympic Games in 2012 ©Getty Images

WADA were criticised by the IOC and other sports bodies for their slow response and, at one stage, the Scot appeared to be fighting to remain in his position before his re-election in 2016.

"This is truly a great honour for me and for WADA," Sir Craig said today.

"It recognises the important work that we are doing in leading the fight against doping in sport and in protecting clean athletes against cheats.

"This award is a vote of confidence for everyone within the anti-doping movement, a reminder that our efforts are appreciated and valued by the wider world and that our mission is an important one for society as a whole.”

Honour are granted by the British Government twice every year on New Year's Day and June 9 - the Queen's official birthday.

The GBE is the highest of the six ranks in the order and is presented for exceptional service.