Buse Tosun earned home gold on the first day of women's action at the United World Wrestling Under-23 European Championships in Turkey.

The local athlete produced an impressive performance to reach the under-68 kilogram final in Istanbul.

Tosun emerged as a narrow winner in the final, as she secured a 6-5 win over Russia’s Khanum Velieva to seal gold.

Ukraine’s Alla Belinska overcame Belarus’ Yauheniya Andreichykava 4-3 to win the sole bronze medal in the division.

Belinska's team-mates Oksana Livach and Anastasiia Shustova would achieve greater success, with the duo securing gold in their events.

Livach beat home favourite Evin Demirhan 5-2 in the 50kg division to secure top spot on the podium.

Belarus’ Kseniya Stankevich beat Romania’s Stefania Claudia Priceputu 12-2 to take the first bronze, before Germany’s Ellen Riesterer earned an 8-0 success against Poland’s Agata Marta Walerzak.

Shustova achieved Ukraine’s second gold of the day by winning the 76kg competition.

She overcame Russia’s Kristina Shumova by a 5-2 score in the final.

The podium was rounded off by Norway’s Kristina Shumovam and Romania’s Catalina Axente, who claimed victories over Azerbaijan’s Sabira Aliyeva and Germany’s Francy Raedelt in the bronze medal matches.

Hosts Turkey featured prominently during the competition ©UWW

Russia were able to celebrate gold in the 55kg competition, with Nina Menkenova beating Germany’s Elena Heike Brugger 5-0 in the final.

Elif Yanik added to Turkey’s medal haul by beating Austria’s Jeannie Agnes Kessler 10-0 to secure bronze, while Hungary’s Ramona Galambos beat Belarus’ Sviatlana Lamashevich 6-4 to also earn a medal.

Bulgaria’s Bilyana Dudova won the 59kg competition by clinching a 3-1 win over Moldova’s Anastasia Nichita in the final.

The bronze medals were earned by Sweden’s Elin Johanna Nilsson and Ukraine’s Olena Kremzer.

They earned 10-2 victories over Poland’s Katarzyna Madrowska and Lithuania’s Kornelija Zaicevaite in their respective bouts.