Double Winter Olympian Stian Sivertzen is to return to the Norwegian snowboard set-up as a freestyle coach.

The 29-year-old announced the end of his competitive snowboard cross career in September last year due a long battle with illness.

He had been fighting staphylococcus aureus since 2016, which stemmed from a stent graft in his aorta he had since a back injury in 2009.

Sivertzen has now signed a four-year coaching contract which will begin on October 1, although he will be involved earlier with summer preparations.

Stian Sivertzen won World Championship bronze in 2013 ©Getty Images

He will mainly work with Per-Iver Grimsrud to coach the country's best athletes.

"I know the riders, and they know me," said Sivertzen, who won two World Cup events during his career and World Championship bronze in 2013.

"I know how things work and how to have fun when training for goals."

Sivertzen competed at the Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

He won a Winter X-Games bronze medal in 2009.









