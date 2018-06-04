A four-year anti-doping agreement is set to be signed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), it has been announced.

New ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov, elected to succeed Alexander Zhukov last week, said the deal would feature "international cooperation measures, including measures against anti-doping rules violations".

Pozdnyakov was quoted as saying by Russia's official state news agency TASS that the agreement would be signed by Olympic Solidarity Commission chairman Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah on behalf of the IOC.

insidethegames understands the action plan due to be signed by the IOC and the ROC is standard practice for the Olympic Solidarity Commission, who usually sign anti-doping agreements with the larger National Olympic Committees.

But this partnership takes on added significance after the IOC suspended the ROC and forced Russian athletes to compete as neutrals at the 2018 Winter OIympic Games in Pyeongchang as punishment for the "systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system carried out by the country at Sochi 2014.

The IOC quickly reinstated the ROC just days after the conclusion of Pyeongchang 2018 despite two of the Olympic Athletes from Russia delegation failing drugs tests during the event.

"I am heading for Lausanne next Tuesday and we have an agreement, which will be signed later," said Pozdnyakov, according to TASS.

Pozdnyakov was elected ROC President after defeating challenger Alexander Popov at the election last Tuesday (May 29).

The 44-year-old is a four-time Olympic and 10-time world champion in fencing.

He had always been heavily favoured against an opponent who won four Olympic gold medals in sprint freestyle swimming.

Pozdnyakov replaces Alexander Zhukov, who led the ROC throughout the country's doping scandal and automatically ceased to be an IOC member after the Presidential election.