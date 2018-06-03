International University Sports Federation (FISU) President Oleg Matytsin paid tribute to his alma mater, the Russian State University of Physical Education, Sport, Youth and Tourism, during a speech at the institution.

Matytsin was at the University to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

The institution was originally founded as the State Central Order of Lenin Institute of Physical Education (SCOLIPE) shortly after the Russian Revolution and soon became Russia’s largest higher education institution in the field of physical culture and sports – a distinction it still holds today.

The University has several famous sporting alumni, including 170 Olympic, European and world champions.

Legendary Soviet Union goalkeeper Lev Yashin is one of several sporting alumni who graduated from the Russian State University of Physical Education, Sport, Youth and Tourism in Moscow ©Getty Images

Among them are three-time Olympic figure skating gold medallist Irina Rodnina, footballer Lev Yashin, the only goalkeeper to win the Ballon d’Or, and ice hockey players Valeriy Kharlamov and Alexander Ovechkin.

In total, the University has trained more than 50,000 people, including more than 4,000 foreign graduates from 115 countries.

During his speech, Matytsin said the Institute had played a crucial part in his career and he also thanked the University for its contribution to the development of student sport.

He also presented a diploma to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the University.