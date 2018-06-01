Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has presented the French capital's vision of the Olympic Games to International Judo Federation (IJF) counterpart Marius Vizer during a meeting in Budapest.

Estanguet, who won three Olympic gold medals in the C1 canoeing event and was the first French athlete to top three podiums in the same discipline, met with Vizer at the IJF Presidential Office.

He expressed Paris 2024's ambition to deliver a unique and innovative Olympic Games, gathering an entire nation around sports and building a long-lasting legacy for future generations.

The pair also discussed judo in the Paris 2024 Olympics and the importance of the sport in the Olympic Movement and in France.

The IJF is the first International Federation to be visited by Estanguet, who successfully led Paris' bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Both he and Vizer agreed to ensure the best collaboration for the common goal of a remarkable edition of the Olympic Games in six years’ time.

The 2018 edition of the IJF Paris Grand Slam took place in February ©IJF

In February, a stop on the IJF World Tour saw athletes compete at the Paris Grand Slam at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy, where some of the sport's greats have achieved success.

One of those is Japan's 1984 Olympic gold medallist Yasuhiro Yamashita, who won a world title in the French capital in 1979.

"The Paris Grand Slam is a flagship event of the World Judo Tour," Yamashita said prior to the competition.

"This event, along with the other World Judo Tour tournaments, will advance our sport to new heights towards Tokyo 2020 and then the Torch will be passed to Paris in 2024."

Last month, Olympic host cities Paris and Tokyo announced the launch of a cooperation project to unite the two capitals.

Tokyo will stage the Paris-Beaches exhibition in the Minato neighbourhood.