Liberia will vote for the joint North American bid for the 2026 World Cup in defiance of a call from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for all countries on the continent to back the Morroco's candidacy.

Controversial Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Musa Bility, excluded from running for FIFA President after failing integrity checks, claimed they would support United 2026 rather than Morocco.

Bility, a member of the CAF Executive Committee, said the decision was made following talks with Liberian President and former world footballer of the year George Weah.

He claimed Liberia's "long-standing" relationship with the United States and the number of Liberians living in the US were "key factors" in the move to endorse the joint North American bid.

A statement from the LFA also cited the "commercial value" of the candidacy from the US, Canada and Mexico after the United 2026 bid insisted a World Cup in the region would generate $11 billion (£8.2 million/€9.4 million) profit for FIFA.

CAF President Ahmad had previously expressed his hope that "most" African countries would vote for Morocco, stressing it was the continent's time to host the World Cup.

Ahmad has since turned his attention towards convincing European nations to back Morocco 2026.

Another African country who may also vote against Morocco after South African Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa pressured the nation's Football Association to switch their support from Morocco's bid to United 2026.

South African Football Association President Danny Jordaan announced last month that South Africa's vote in the 2026 race would go to Morocco in comments published on the governing body's website.

Xasa, however, warned the SAFA not to "go against the mandate of a country" by supporting the Moroccan bid.

South Africa and Morocco were involved in a diplomatic row in 2004 and tensions between the two countries have still not fully healed.

Morocco withdrew its ambassador from Pretoria in 2004 when South Africa recognised the independence of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, also known as Western Sahara.

Officials from Morocco 2026 have also consistently clashed with FIFA following claims President Gianni Infantino is deliberately acting against their bid.

The Moroccan bid was also at the centre of a swiftly-resolved ethics investigation into FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura over an alleged undeclared family link with former Senegal international El Hadji Diouf.

Samoura was quickly cleared of any wrongdoing after the claim she is related to Diouf, a Morocco 2026 ambassador.

FIFA's Evaluation Task Force is due to publish its verdict on the two bids imminently.

The group has the power to exclude either candidate if they deem they have not met FIFA requirements before the vote takes place at the Congress in Moscow on June 13.