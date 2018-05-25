Britain's Kate French produced a superb laser run performance to clinch the women's gold medal at the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) World Cup in Sofia.

The Rio 2016 Olympian claimed her second World Cup victory and first since Cairo in March of last year with a total score of 1,379 points.

Ireland's Natalya Coyle did enough for silver as she finished 13 points adrift of the Briton in second place.

Bronze went to Russia's Uliana Batashova, who ended with a haul of 1,362 points.

Although French was ninth in the laser run - the concluding event of the final - her time of 12min 19.06 saw her claim 561 points to ensure she topped the standings.

Ireland's Natalya Coyle won the first World Cup medal of her career with silver ©UIPM

French opted not to compete towards the end of last season and made her return at the third UIPM World Cup of the season in Kecskemét in Hungary earlier this month.

"I'm very, very happy," the 26-year-old, fifth at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, said.

"I had a bit of a break at the end of last season so to be able to come back and do that, I'm over the moon."

Despite missing out on gold, Coyle was pleased with her silver medal - the first individual podium finish she has achieved at the UIPM World Cup.

"I am delighted," she said.

"I've never won a senior individual medal before.

"Now I get to have a rest tomorrow while Arthur [Lanigan-O'Keeffe] competes in the men's final and I can't wait for the mixed relay."