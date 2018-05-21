Volunteer recruiters for the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade have interviewed a group of disabled candidates for the first time as they look to allocate roles for next year's event.

The Administration of the Kirovsky District of Krasnoyarsk came up with an initiative to involve disabled people to help in the delivery of the Winter Universiade in the Russian city.

During the interviews, which took place at the Krasnoyarsk Volunteer Centre "Dobroe Delo", the candidates introduced themselves and also spoke about their hobbies and what they would like to do as volunteers.

The recruiters also asked whether the candidates had experience of being a volunteer or of performing public activities.

Their answers will be used to help recruiters to determine the position which would best suit each applicant.

"We welcome everyone who wants to become a volunteer," Anastasia Evgenieva, a volunteer recruiter for the 2019 Winter Universiade, said.

"Entrance tests and interview stages are the same for everyone.

"We do not have situations that may offer advantages to someone or, conversely, impose restrictions.

"First of all, we assess the competences of a person and their readiness to work as a volunteer."

Olga Prusova - the head of the department of district administration for social protection of the population working with the elderly, disabled people and military - stated that the initiative came about based on experience gained from Russia hosting the 2014 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Sochi in 2014.

"Back in Sochi, we had a really great experience of engaging people with limited health capacities into volunteer activities and events," he said.

"Therefore, we decided to call some people under care and invite them to take part, to which they happily agreed.

"This will allow them to try something new, including the experience of international communication with other young people."

Nineteen-year-old Alexey Chistyakov is one of the candidates and said that he wants to become a navigation volunteer at Krasnoyarsk 2019.

"I would like to help people with the sense of motion," he added.

"For example, at a hockey match, I would like to help them to find their seats and tell them how to get to the right sector."

Anyone aged 18 or above can become a volunteer for Krasnoyarsk 2019.

Those interested can apply through the "For volunteers" section on the event’s official website, accessible here.

Applications can also be submitted at the 2019 Winter Universiade student communities, which are located in Krasnoyarsk, in the largest cities of Siberia and at the centre of federal districts.

They will be accepted until September 2018.

About 5,000 volunteers are expected to be involved in Krasnoyarsk 2019 activities.