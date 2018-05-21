The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) have announced that Moscow-based company SportConcept will be the official merchandiser for the Men's World Championships for three years from 2019.

The contract will see SportConcept, who currently provide uniforms and equipment to various sports federations and clubs across many sports, provide all of the merchandise for the flagship event.

Infront negotiated the deal with both parties.

"Over the last few years we have significantly expanded the licensed merchandise for the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in close cooperation with the IIHF," said Infront's Head of Winter Sports, Bruno Marty.

"In a rather short time, we have come a long way.

"SportConcept gave us a clear vision on how we can evolve our offering together and lead the increasingly important merchandise sector to new heights.

Sweden won the 2018 IIHF World Championship yesterday ©Getty Images

"This ensures that the hundreds of thousands of fans attending the tournament on site to follow the event are able to take home commemorative souvenirs and high-quality merchandise.

"After careful evaluation by both Infront and the IIHF, we decided this was the right partnership for the coming years."

IIHF President René Fasel added: "It is a pleasure to welcome SportConcept as a partner.

"We know they will continue to grow the already-booming merchandise business of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, and that they will find exciting new ways for fans to show their allegiance to the teams and the competition."

The 2018 edition of the IIHF Men's World Championship was held in Denmark and concluded yesterday with Sweden defending their 2017 title.

The 2019 and 2020 editions of the competition will take place in Slovakia and Switzerland respectively, before Belarus and Latvia co-host the tournament in 2021.