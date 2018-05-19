Japan’s Daiki Imano produced a stunning surge to emerge as the winner of the men’s International University Sports Federation World University Golf Championship in The Philippines.

Imano began the day four shots off Switzerland’s Henry Tschopp, who had led for the first three days at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Lubao.

The Japanese golfer would produce a superb final round of 66, ending six-under-par for the day.

He would finish the tournament on 10-under-par, which proved enough to secure the title.

His compatriot Yuto Katsuragawa ended three-under-par for the day, but two shots behind the overall winner.

Tschopp endured his worst round of the tournament to end third, with the Swiss player ending seven-under-par.

Japan celebrated a comfortable victory in the team competition, as they ended nine shots clear of second place South Korea.

Chinese Taipei were a further seven shots behind in third.

Dasom Ma clinched a comfortable win in the women’s individual event, as she ended six-under-par.

She ended five shots clear of South Korea’s Minji Kang, who settled for second place.

Competition drew to a close after four days of action ©FISU

An all South Korean top three was rounded off by Yeonjung Son, who finished two-over-par for the tournament.

Their efforts saw South Korea clinch a comfortable victory in the women’s team event, as they finished 24 shots clear of France.

Chinese Taipei were one further shot behind in third.

The biennial Championships were last held in 2016 at the Planchetorte Golf Course in Brive in France.

Nearly 80 male and female student golfers took part in the tournament.