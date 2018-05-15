Twenty-one countries will be represented at the International University Sports Federation World University Golf Championship in The Philippines, which begins tomorrow.

Action will take place until May 19 at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Lubao.

The 18-hole course is newly-built and situated in Barangay Prado Siongco.

The Federation of School Sports Associations of the Philippines (FESSAP) have been tasked with organising the Championship.

"We're ready, all excited to play host to the World University Golf Championship," said Lubao Mayor Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab.

The Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Lubao will stage the action ©YouTube

"We're happy to welcome some of the best university golfers from all over the world.

"We want to bring international sports exposure to Lubao while also promoting tourism in our country.

"We look forward to affording the athletes and team officials a taste of Filipino hospitality during their stay in the province of Pampanga."

The biennial Championships were last held in 2016 at the Planchetorte Golf Course in Brive in France.

Nearly 80 male and female student golfers took part in the tournament.