Bobby Crutchley has resigned as head coach of the England and Great Britain's men's hockey teams.

Crutchley had been in charge of both sides since 2013.

He led England to two Commonwealth Games bronze medals in that time as well as to a World Cup semi-final.

Before becoming head coach, the 47-year-old was assistant coach and helped lead the British team to the Olympic semi-final at their home Games at London 2012.

Great Britain Hockey performance director Ed Barney paid tribute to Crutchley.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Bobby over the past 18 months," he said.

"Following on from Rio, Bobby has brought a new dynamic and set of performance priorities to the men's programme leading to European and Commonwealth Games medals.

Bobby Crutchley led England to bronze at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

"Without doubt the building blocks, thanks to Bobby, are in place for the programme to progress successfully throughout the Tokyo cycle.

"I wish Bobby all the very best in his future ventures."

Crutchley explained the reason behind his decision.

"It has been an incredibly difficult decision to resign, particularly considering how much both the England and Great Britain teams mean to me, but I feel the time is right to step down," he said.

"With medals at the European Championships in 2017 and Commonwealth Games in 2018, I think the squad is in a great place to push on to the next level.

"It has been a privilege to work alongside so many great athletes and support staff over the years.

"I am now looking forward to a fresh challenge and excited how I can use my experience to help support coaches and athletes in the future, wherever that may be."